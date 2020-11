JD(U)'s Nikhil Mandal is leading in the Madhepura Assembly constituency in Bihar against former Jan Adhikar Party-Loktantrik MP Rajesh Ranjan and RJD's Chandra Shekhar is defending the seat.

Nikhil Mandal is the grandson of the former chief minister and chairman of Mandal Commission recommendations report on job reservations, BP Mandal.

Pappu Yadav is also contesting as a candidate of the Jan Adhikar Party - Loktantrik (JAP-L) for the seat.

Madhepur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Madhepura district of Bihar. It shares inter-state border with Madhepura.

In the 2015 elections, RJD leader Chandrashekhar had won the seat by 37,642 votes against the BJP candidate Vijay Kumar.

Chandrashekhar had secured 49.52 percent of the votes in the polls. He had also won the seat in 2010.