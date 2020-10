Campaigning for the 71 seats of Bihar that will go to polls on Wednesday under the first phase of the assembly election came to an end on Monday. While the campaign for the other phases is in full swing. The three-phase polls will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. CM Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan and BJP leaders JP Nadda and Smriti Irani will address various rallies today.

Here are the highlights of the developments in the poll-bound state:

Voting for 71 seats tomorrow: 71 constituencies in six districts will go to vote tomorrow including Gaya, Rohtas and Aurangabad. Among parties while RJD is contesting on 42 of the 71 seats in the first phase, JD(U) candidates are in 41 constituencies, BJP (29), Congress (21) and LJP nominees are in fray at 41 places.

Nityanand Rai, MoS Home on Tejashwi Yadav: They never met people of Bihar at their residence, let alone them offering a glass of water to anyone. There's no question of RJD forming govt as NDA will form the government with a two-third majority and Nitish Kumar will become Bihar CM.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi: High on power and its ego, the current Bihar govt has deviated from its path. Neither their saying nor doing is good. Laborers are helpless, farmers are anxious and youth are disappointed. The public is with Congress Mahagatbandhan and it is the call of Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi to Address Rallies Tomorrow: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two public election meetings on October 28.

A day ahead of the first phase of polling in #Bihar, the Congress President #SoniaGandhi on Tuesday issued a video message appealing the people to vote for a change in the state. pic.twitter.com/dyI4qwWeFL — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) October 27, 2020

COVID caution goes for toss in Bihar election heat: With the campaign for the Bihar assembly election reaching a fever pitch, the Election Commission's warning of stern action for violation of COVID-19 protocol has gone unheeded with people gathering in huge numbers at rallies without wearing masks or caring for social distancing. However, these have not had any salutary effect and the crowds remain unrestrained as people jostle for occupying vantage positions at election rallies. Strict COVID-19 protocol was maintained at the rallies addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Dehri, Gaya and Bhagalpur, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's public meetings at Hisua and Kahalgaon on Friday, but elsewhere the crowds throw caution to the wind in their unbridled enthusiasm.