The campaign for the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly elections 2020 is in full swing. The three-phase polls will be held on — October 28, November 3 and November 7 — and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. The Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and Left parties will take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (United) combine. Some other smaller parties are also in the fray.

Here are the highlights from the 2020 Bihar assembly elections from October 26:

Campaigning for first phase polls to end today: Campaign for the first phase of polling, which will decide the fate of candidates vying for 71 seats will end today. All major political parties are addressing multiple rallies today to woo voters.



Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a public rally at Sakra Vidhan constituency in Muzzafarpur for #BiharPolls "Crime has reduced in Bihar as state is now at number 23 ranking, according to govt data. We're interested only in work, not in our self-promotion," he said pic.twitter.com/pa7kxPOO8I — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020