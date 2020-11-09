India Bihar Election 2020: When will results be declared and where to watch Updated : November 09, 2020 04:47 PM IST Bihar election 2020 official results will be out on Tuesday i.e. November 10. Counting will be taken up at 55 centers across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helped the state for a decade and a half. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.