  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
India

Bihar Election 2020: When will results be declared and where to watch

Updated : November 09, 2020 04:47 PM IST

Bihar election 2020 official results will be out on Tuesday i.e. November 10.
Counting will be taken up at 55 centers across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helped the state for a decade and a half.
Bihar Election 2020: When will results be declared and where to watch

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Paytm aims to disburse Rs 1,000 cr worth loans to merchants by March

Paytm aims to disburse Rs 1,000 cr worth loans to merchants by March

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams; Silver jumps over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams; Silver jumps over 1%

Biocon Biologics gets Rs 1,125 crore capital infusion from Goldman Sachs

Biocon Biologics gets Rs 1,125 crore capital infusion from Goldman Sachs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement