Bihar Election 2020: When will results be declared and where to watch

The results of the 2020 Bihar election will be out on Tuesday i.e. November 10. Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helped the state for a decade and a half.

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will be opened at 8 am on November 10 and that is when the counting will begin. The final outcome may be out by evening. The voting for the Bihar election began on October 28 and concluded on November 7.

Most exit polls have predicted a defeat for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by RJD’s 31-year-old chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.

The Election Commission is making sure that the winds of potential change cause no disruption in the counting process. According to Chief Electoral Officer H R Srinivasa, central armed police forces have been deployed at the strong rooms, where the EVMs have been stored since the completion of voting, and the halls where these will be unsealed on Tuesday morning after the counting of postal ballots gets over.

The state has 243 assembly constituencies and the most keenly watched will be Raghopur in Vaishali district from where Tejashwi Yadav is seeking re-election. Tejashwi’s elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from Hasanpur in Samastipur district. Besides, Tuesday’s counting will also decide the political fate of nearly a score of ministers.

Where to keep a tab

In order to keep a tab on full coverage of the Bihar election, one can log on to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website - eciresults.nic.in.

The result widget will also be available on the homepage of CNBC-TV18 and we will get you a LIVE commentary to tomorrow via our special blog.

Meanwhile, Bihar recorded 57.05 percent turnout in the assembly elections this time, marginally higher than that of 2015 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as per official data. The voter turnout in the elections held in 2015 was 56.66 percent, the Election Commission data showed.

This year’s turnout was pushed up by relatively aggressive polling in the third phase in which 78 seats in the 15 districts of Kosi-Seemanchal, Mithilanchal and Tirhut voted.

This was the first major election held in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to facilitate COVID-19 patients or those suspected of having the infection, the commission had extended the polling duration by an hour.