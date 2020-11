Though all elections are different, this Bihar election 2020 is remarkably so. The initial signals when the counting began seemed to suggest that the exit polls got it right. However, by 11:00 am, the situation changed and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gained the lead and appeared to be crossing the magic mark of 122 required for a majority.

Now, the Election Commission has in a press release has clarified that the counting this time around will continue late as there were extra polling booths arranged to help control the coronavirus pandemic.

"We hope to finish counting by late tonight. We have close to 63 percent increase in polling booths this time because of COVID-19 precautions," explained the Election Commission.

After four rounds of counting, 38 constituencies are witnessing a very close fight between the NDA and the Grand Alliance.

There is a gap of less than 1,000 votes between the leading and the first trailing candidate in these seats. In some seats, the difference is less than 50 votes.

Moreover, there are 1.06 lakh polling booths this time and counting is taking place at 55 locations compared to 38 in 2015.

"Around 4.10 crore votes were cast, 92 lakh votes counted so far. Earlier, there used to 25-26 rounds of counting, this time it went up to around 35 rounds. So the counting well continue till late evening," explained Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar, HR Srinivas.