Campaigning for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections ended on Sunday evening, setting the stage for polling on Tuesday in 94 constituencies spread across 17 districts. The 94 constituencies which are going to poll on

November 3 are in 17 districts: West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Nalanda and Patna. Meanwhile, the canvassing for the third and final phase of Bihar polls 2020 will continue with key leaders such as Nitish Kumar, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Tejashvi Yadav, Chirag Paswan hitting the campaign trail today.