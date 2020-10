Campaigning for the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020 is in full swing, a day after the first phase of polling passed off peacefully with an estimated 54.26 percent of nearly 2.15 crore eligible voters exercised their franchise, marginally lower than in 2015, as the coronavirus scare failed to impact the turnout. The first phase of the Bihar polls was held in 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts amid tight security and strict COVID-19 regulations in place. This was the first major poll held in the country amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic and the poll time increased by an hour till 6 pm to allow suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients to vote in the last hour.

Overall, the Bihar polls are being held in three phases—October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes and results will be out on November 10.

Bihar minister booked for poll code violation: Bihar Agriculture Minister and BJP candidate Prem Kumar was on Wednesday booked for violation of the poll panel's model code of conduct, police said. Prem Kumar, the BJP candidate from the Gaya Town constituency, faced the action for going to a polling booth wearing a yellow colour face mask on which his party symbol was printed even as voting for the first of the three-phase Assembly elections was underway. A case was filed against Prem Kumar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on the recommendation of the state's chief electoral officer, Additional Director General, Law and Order, Jitendra Kumar said. As per the Election Commission guidelines, candidates or parties cannot campaign 36 hours prior to the start of polling.

Bihar Agriculture Minister and BJP candidate Prem Kumar was on Wednesday booked for violation of the poll panel's model code of conduct, police said. Prem Kumar, the BJP candidate from the Gaya Town constituency, faced the action for going to a polling booth wearing a yellow colour face mask on which his party symbol was printed even as voting for the first of the three-phase Assembly elections was underway. A case was filed against Prem Kumar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on the recommendation of the state's chief electoral officer, Additional Director General, Law and Order, Jitendra Kumar said. As per the Election Commission guidelines, candidates or parties cannot campaign 36 hours prior to the start of polling. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on PM Modi's 'Jungle Raj' comment: The PM didn't say anything on the special package for Bihar, unemployment, malnutrition.

वो देश के PM हैं, कुछ भी बोल सकते हैं। मुझे इस पर कोई टिप्पणी नहीं करनी है, लेकिन वो आए थे तो उन्हें बिहार के विशेष पैकेज, बेरोज़गारी, भूखमरी पर बोलना चाहिए था, लोगों की उम्मीद थी कि वो इस पर बोलेंगे लेकिन उन्होंने इस पर कुछ नहीं बोला:पीएम के जंगलराज बयान पर RJD नेता तेजस्वी यादव pic.twitter.com/RkiRdgMNeG — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 29, 2020

Nitish Kumar seeks votes in name of Modi, says PM will develop Bihar: Marking a full circle from the time he had refused to share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sought votes in his name. With PM's Vikas mantra, Nitish devoted his speech here to works undertaken by the Centre in Bihar and said Modi would ensure the state was developed if the NDA was voted back to power.

Marking a full circle from the time he had refused to share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sought votes in his name. With PM's Vikas mantra, Nitish devoted his speech here to works undertaken by the Centre in Bihar and said Modi would ensure the state was developed if the NDA was voted back to power. After Bihar, BJP now promises 'Free Coronavirus Vaccine' in the manifesto for Madhya Pradesh by-polls: After its promise of free coronavirus vaccine in Bihar amid elections, BJP reiterated its word in Madhya Pradesh. The party has promised a free Covid-19 vaccine to every resident of MP in its manifesto for the November 3 Assembly byelections.

After its promise of free coronavirus vaccine in Bihar amid elections, BJP reiterated its word in Madhya Pradesh. The party has promised a free Covid-19 vaccine to every resident of MP in its manifesto for the November 3 Assembly byelections. LJP chief Chirag Paswan: BJP-LJP will form a new govt in Bihar on Nov 10

This time people voted for change & development. The feedback I am getting from my party candidates & workers clearly indicates that CM Nitish Kumar won't be able to retain his position after November 10. BJP-LJP will form a new government in Bihar: Chirag Paswan, LJP #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/43vhcm1BPD — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020