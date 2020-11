Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Polling is currently underway in 94 constituencies of Bihar assembly on Tuesday morning in the second phase of elections which will decide the electoral fate of RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and more than 1,450 other candidates. The poll opened at 7 am but the time for its conclusion has been extended by one hour till 6 pm to facilitate COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms of the disease to exercise their franchise in the last hour. Polling will, however, conclude early in naxal-hit areas.

Meanwhile, bypolls for 54 Assembly seats in 10 states are being held on Tuesday amid tight security and strict COVID-19 protocols and Madhya Pradesh accounts for almost half of these seats.

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav who is contesting from the Hasanpur seat in the Bihar assembly elections, says, "The public wants a change in Bihar. I appeal to people to cast their vote."

Bihar polls 2020: RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi arrive at polling booth number 160 in Patna to cast their votes.

BJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt casts his vote in Sonipat.

Madhya Pradesh bypolls in 28 Assembly seats begins: Voting for bypolls in 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh began on Tuesday morning, an official said. Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, while adhering to the COVID-19 restrictions, the official said. The last hour of voting will be for COVID-19 patients and people suspected to be suffering from the disease. Authorities have set up 250 flying squads, 173 surveillance teams and 293 police check-posts to ensure smooth polling, he said. Altogether 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, are in the fray, the official said, adding around 33,000 security personnel have been deployed in 19 districts. There are 63.67 lakh voters in the 28 constituencies and 9361 polling booths, including 3038 booths placed under the critical category, he said.

Karnataka bypolls at RR Nagar, Sira: Voting is underway for the bypolls to Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira assembly seats in Bengaluru and Tumakuru amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to information received from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in the two constituencies with a voting population of 6,78,012, including 3,26,114 women. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. The death of Sira MLA B Satyanarayana, who was from the JD(S), and the resignation of RR Nagar Congress MLA Munirathna from the assembly last year led to the bypolls. There are 1,008 polling stations, comprising 678 in RR Nagar and 330 in Sira, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said in a statement.

Voting is underway for the bypolls to Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira assembly seats in Bengaluru and Tumakuru amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to information received from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in the two constituencies with a voting population of 6,78,012, including 3,26,114 women. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. The death of Sira MLA B Satyanarayana, who was from the JD(S), and the resignation of RR Nagar Congress MLA Munirathna from the assembly last year led to the bypolls. There are 1,008 polling stations, comprising 678 in RR Nagar and 330 in Sira, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said in a statement. In Bengaluru, Congress candidate for RR Nagar by-poll, Kusuma H cast her vote at polling centre set up in JSPU College.

Voting for bypolls in eight Assembly seats in Gujarat began on Tuesday morning, an election official said. Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, the official said, adding authorities are taking steps to check the spread of COVID-19 during voting. Altogether 81 candidates are in fray in the eight seats, which collectively have 18.75 lakh voters, he said. As not more than 1,000 voters are allowed in one booth due to COVID-19 concerns and guidelines of the Election Commission, 3,024 polling booths have been set up, higher than in a normal scenario.

Voters follow physical distancing norms in Patna polling booths.

