Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: The campaign for the legislative assembly polls for the 243 constituencies in Bihar is heating up with the main contest between the incumbent Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance and the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led alliance. Meanwhile, Tuesday is the last date of filing nominations for the third and final phase of Bihar polls. The voting for the third phase will take place on November 7. The counting of votes for the assembly election will take place on November 10.

A total of 1510 candidates are left in the fray for the second phase of polling to 94 assembly seats in Bihar after the scrutiny of nomination papers, the state Chief Electoral Officer said on Monday. Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said that the final picture regarding the total candidates in fray for the second phase will emerge after the reports of the withdrawal come in. Monday was the last day of the withdrawal of nomination papers.