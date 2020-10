The campaign for the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly elections 2020 is in full swing. The three-phase polls will be held on—October 28, November 3 and November 7—and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. The Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (United) combine is pitted against the grand alliance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and Left parties. Some other smaller parties are also in the fray.

Union defence minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address at least 18 rallies in Bihar in six days spanning over all three phases of the assembly elections.

spanning over all three phases of the assembly elections. BJP-JD(U) alliance as 'superhit' as opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket, says Rajnath Singh at Bihar poll rally: Calling the BJP-JD(U) partnership in Bihar as "superhit" as the opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in cricket, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said one can debate on the quantum of development done by Nitish Kumar, but no one can point a finger at the chief minister on the issue of corruption. Singh also attacked the opposition, saying the people had also witnessed the 15-year tenure of the RJD government in the state and can well understand the difference between the "misrule" of that time and the good governance of the Nitish Kumar-led alliance government. Addressing a rally in Bhagalpur district ahead of assembly polls beginning October 28, Singh said, "The alliance of the BJP and the JD(U) is as superhit as the opening pair of Sachin and Sehwag of the Indian cricket team." He said the alliance government has provided basic facilities of electricity, road and water, which Bihar lacked for decades. "People have seen the 15-year rule of 'lalten' (RJD's poll symbol lantern) and they have also seen the development of Bihar during the BJP-JD(U) alliance government. The performance of these two governments cannot be compared. The state has got transformed under the NDA government," Singh said.

Calling the BJP-JD(U) partnership in Bihar as "superhit" as the opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in cricket, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said one can debate on the quantum of development done by Nitish Kumar, but no one can point a finger at the chief minister on the issue of corruption. Singh also attacked the opposition, saying the people had also witnessed the 15-year tenure of the RJD government in the state and can well understand the difference between the "misrule" of that time and the good governance of the Nitish Kumar-led alliance government. Addressing a rally in Bhagalpur district ahead of assembly polls beginning October 28, Singh said, "The alliance of the BJP and the JD(U) is as superhit as the opening pair of Sachin and Sehwag of the Indian cricket team." He said the alliance government has provided basic facilities of electricity, road and water, which Bihar lacked for decades. "People have seen the 15-year rule of 'lalten' (RJD's poll symbol lantern) and they have also seen the development of Bihar during the BJP-JD(U) alliance government. The performance of these two governments cannot be compared. The state has got transformed under the NDA government," Singh said. In the cacophonous poll battle for Bihar, a war of songs erupts: Amid the hustle and bustle of the Bihar assembly elections, the BJP on Wednesday got its Delhi MP and Bhojpuri singer Manoj Tiwari to reprise one of his chartbusters, appealing to voters to retain their trust in the states ruling dispensation. Suna ho Bihar ke bhaiya, launched by the party as its new election song, is a straight lift off jiya ho Bihar ke lala the foot-tapping number from Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Gangs of Wasseypur, which had acquired a cult status upon its release a decade ago. Incidentally, the composer of the original song, Sneha Khanwalkar, had been roped in by the campaign team of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the 2015 assembly polls when she came out with the catchy phir se Nitish Kumar ho. In the song that lasts nearly eight minutes, Tiwari dwells at length on the progress made by the state under the NDA rule badi mushkil se (against various odds). He goes on to add that if someone says in spite of so many accomplishments Bihar mein ka ba (what does Bihar have to offer) then the person needs to get eyeglasses checked.

Amid the hustle and bustle of the Bihar assembly elections, the BJP on Wednesday got its Delhi MP and Bhojpuri singer Manoj Tiwari to reprise one of his chartbusters, appealing to voters to retain their trust in the states ruling dispensation. Suna ho Bihar ke bhaiya, launched by the party as its new election song, is a straight lift off jiya ho Bihar ke lala the foot-tapping number from Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Gangs of Wasseypur, which had acquired a cult status upon its release a decade ago. Incidentally, the composer of the original song, Sneha Khanwalkar, had been roped in by the campaign team of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the 2015 assembly polls when she came out with the catchy phir se Nitish Kumar ho. In the song that lasts nearly eight minutes, Tiwari dwells at length on the progress made by the state under the NDA rule badi mushkil se (against various odds). He goes on to add that if someone says in spite of so many accomplishments Bihar mein ka ba (what does Bihar have to offer) then the person needs to get eyeglasses checked. Here's a recap of the Bihar elections 2020 so far.