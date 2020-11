Hindustani Awam Morcha president and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is trailing behind Uday Narain Choudhary of RJD in Imamganj seat.

As the counting of votes for the 243 assembly seats is underway NDA is slightly ahead of the Mahagathbandhan. Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance seem to be pulling its weight, leading in 120 seats, still short of the halfway mark of 122.

The BJP is ahead in 64 seats, while the JDU is leading in 51 seats. Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal-led mahagathbandhan is leading in 113 seats with the party emerging as the single-largest party with gains in 68 seats. The Congress is ahead in 28 seats.

