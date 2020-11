Hindustani Awam Morcha president and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is well ahead of nearest rival, Uday Narain Choudhary of RJD, in Imamganj seat. Manjhi had won this seat in 2015 assembly elections by defeating Uday Narain Choudhary of JDU by a margin of nearly 30000 votes.

As the counting of votes for the 243 assembly seats is underway NDA is slightly ahead of the Mahagathbandhan. Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance seem to be surging slightly ahead despite most exit polls pointing towards a result against the ruling alliance.

The opposition, Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal-led mahagathbandhan, is not far behind and could upset the NDA at the later stages of the counting.And if that happens, Chirag Paswan's LJP may emerge as the kingmakers.

