Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha’s son and Congress candidate Luv Sinha is trailing from Bankipore. Luv has made his political debut from Congress in Bankipore seat, which is a part of the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency that elected his father twice to the parliament in 2009 and 2014. Luv Sinha faces BJP leader Nitin Navin, a three-time MLA.

As the counting of votes for the 243 assembly seats is underway NDA is slightly ahead of the Mahagathbandhan. Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance seem to be surging slightly ahead despite most exit polls pointing towards a result against the ruling alliance.

The opposition, Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal-led mahagathbandhan, is not far behind and could upset the NDA at the later stages of the counting. And if that happens, Chirag Paswan's LJP may emerge as the kingmakers.

Follow our live blog on Bihar assembly election results here for all the latest updates