By CNBCTV18.com

The two-member Bihar Cabinet comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will be expanded on Tuesday, when nearly 30 members will take oath from different constituents of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance). The swearing in will take place at 11.30 am inside the Raj Bhavan.

The state cabinet can have up to 36 ministers, including the Chief Minister. It is believed that the Rashtriya Janata Dal , which is the largest party in the state assembly, will have a lion's share of ministerial berths, followed by Kumar's Janata Dal United

Congress state in-charge Bhakt Charan Das has said that the party is tipped to get three ministerial berths, two of which will be filled on Tuesday. From Congress, Afaque Alam and Murari Gautam have been handpicked as part of the party's strategy to back a Muslim and a Dalit.

From the RJD camp, names of Tej Pratap Yadav, Alok Mehta, Sudhakar Singh is doing the rounds for Cabinet ministers.

The JD(U) is likely to retain most of its ministers in the previous NDA government including Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Ashok Choudhary, Bijendra Yadav, Shravan Kumar and Leshi Singh. It may drop a few who may have been deemed to be close to the BJP and former JD(U) president RCP Singh, accused of trying to split the party at the ex-ally's behest.

In addition, Hindustani Awam Morcha's Santosh Suman is also likely to return as a minister. The party, founded by his father and former CM Jitan Ram Manhi, has four MLAs.

The lone Independent Sumit Kumar Singh, whose late father Narendra Singh was an old associate of the chief minister Kumar , had been made a minister in the previous government and he is also likely to be sworn in on Tuesday.

With inputs from PTI