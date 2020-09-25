Bihar Elections 2020: Election Commission announces 3-phase voting on Oct 28, Nov 3 and 7; counting on Nov 10

The Election Commission on Friday announced a three-phase voting schedule between October 28-November 7 for Bihar assembly polls 2020 along with strict COVID-19 protocols for the safe and smooth conduct of the election process. The counting of votes and the results of the Bihar assembly polls will be announced on November 10.

Addressing a press conference at 12.30 pm, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora announced, "Bihar assembly polls will be one of the biggest elections globally to be held during prevailing COVID-19 situation. COVID-19 pandemic has forced a new normal in all aspects of life; Bihar polls to be held under new security protocols."

In order to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the CEC said that the EC will implement special protocols, including more polling stations, EVMs and VVPAT machines and the use of the gloves by the voters.

"Over 7 lakh hand sanitizer units, about 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh units of faces-shields, 23 lakh (pairs of) hand gloves arranged. For voters specifically, 7.2 crore single-use hand gloves arranged," the CEC said.

"COVID-19 patients who're quarantined will be able to cast their vote on the last day of poll, at their respective polling stations, under the supervision of health authorities. This is beside the option of the postal facility already extended to them," CEC Arora.

“To further decongest polling stations and allow more free movement of voters, polling time has been increased by 1 hour. It'll be held from 7 am-6 pm, instead of 7 am-5 pm earlier. However, this will not be applicable to Left-wing affected areas,” the CEC said.

“As we talk, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) stands enforced with this announcement. The Commission has already made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC guidelines: Chief Election Commissioner,” Arora said.