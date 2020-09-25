Bihar Elections 2020: Election Commission announces 3-phase voting on Oct 28, Nov 3 and 7; counting on Nov 10
Updated : September 25, 2020 02:37 PM IST
The Election Commission on Friday announced a three-phase voting schedule between October 28-November 7 for Bihar assembly polls 2020 along with strict COVID-19 protocols for the safe and smooth conduct of the election process.
The counting of votes and the results of the Bihar assembly polls will be announced on November 10.
The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29.