  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Bihar Elections 2020: Election Commission announces 3-phase voting on Oct 28, Nov 3 and 7; counting on Nov 10

Updated : September 25, 2020 02:37 PM IST

The Election Commission on Friday announced a three-phase voting schedule between October 28-November 7 for Bihar assembly polls 2020 along with strict COVID-19 protocols for the safe and smooth conduct of the election process.
The counting of votes and the results of the Bihar assembly polls will be announced on November 10.
The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

CARE Ratings expects nearly 18% cut in domestic gas prices starting Oct 1

CARE Ratings expects nearly 18% cut in domestic gas prices starting Oct 1

Protection gap very high in India even after term insurance available for as low as Rs 1,000/month

Protection gap very high in India even after term insurance available for as low as Rs 1,000/month

US announces $150 million for H1B One Workforce training programme

US announces $150 million for H1B One Workforce training programme

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement