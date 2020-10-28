  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 7 minutes ago
auto refresh

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Modi urges voters to join polling in 1st phase with COVID-19 precautions

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: October 28, 2020 09:19 AM IST

event highlights

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters to join the polling process in the first phase of elections in the state in large numbers while adhering to the COVID-19 precautions. Meanwhile, voting is currently underway in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first of the three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place. This blog will keep you posted on all the latest updates from the first phase of voting in Bihar polls today:

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement