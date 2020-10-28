Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Modi urges voters to join polling in 1st phase with COVID-19 precautions

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Tight security in place for polling; most naxal-hit areas going to polls in the first phase

Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar told PTI-Bhasha that security forces have been deployed in adequate strength at all polling stations and the buildings housing them. The local police has also been used to supplement the paramilitary forces wherever required, he said, adding the services of home guard jawans will also be taken at polling stations for works like maintaining the queue. He said that as a precautionary measure, all security personnel deployed on poll duty have been given a coronavirus kit which has a face mask, gloves, a face shield and sanitisers. He said special security arrangements have been made for the Naxal-affected areas. Most of the state's Naxal-hit areas are going to polls in the first phase, he said. The administration will keep an aerial vigil also and one helicopter will be used for the purpose, he said.