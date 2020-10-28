Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Modi urges voters to join polling in 1st phase with COVID-19 precautions

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Here's a list of key constituencies and candidates
Among the key constituencies that go for polls today are Imamganj, Sasaram, Dinara, Gaya, Munger, Jamui, Mokama, Jamalpur, Chainpur and Buxar. Key candidates including- Jitan Ram Manjhi, Commonwealth shooter Shreyasi Singh, and Anant Kumar Singh of RJD will test their ground in Bihar.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar will ditch BJP to join RJD after poll results, says Chirag Paswan
Firing a fresh salvo at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that he and his party Janata Dal (United) have done preparations to ditch the BJP and join Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after the poll results are out, according to an ANI report. "A single vote give to Nitish Kumar ji will not only weaken and ruin Bihar, but will also strengthen the RJD and the Grand Alliance. He has done preparations to leave the BJP and go with the RJD after the elections. Earlier also, he has formed the government with the blessings of RJD," read Paswan's tweet in Hindi.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: For justice, employment, your vote only for Mahagathbandhan; Rahul to Bihar voters
As polling began for the first phase of the Bihar elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged voters to cast their votes in favour of the 'Mahagathbandhan' for "justice, employment and farmers-workers". The polling began Wednesday morning in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place. "This time for justice, employment, farmers-workers, your vote should be only for 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance)," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Good wishes to all of you on the first phase of Bihar elections," he tweeted with the hashtag in Hindi 'Aaj Badlega Bihar'. The Bihar polls are being held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be out on November 10.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: 8 sensitive districts in first phase
The first phase of polling for 71 constituencies and includes sensitive and Naxal-hit areas such as Rohtas, Kaimur, Jahanabad, Bhojpur, Gaya, Nawada, Nalanda and Munger. In order to take precautions the authorities have seized illegal weapons, liquor and taken bonds from historysheeters.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: CRPF defuses IED from Aurangabad's Dhibra area
Earlier as the polling in the first phase of elections in Bihar began, two Improvised explosive devices were recovered and defused by Central Reserve Police Force from Aurangabad's Dhibra area today.
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address 3 rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna; Rahul Gandhi to hold 2 rallies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold three election rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna today. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address two rallies in Valmikinagar and Kusheshwar Asthan (Darbhanga) today.
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Can Nitish Kumar rewrite history in Bihar elections 2020?
As the first of the three-phased electoral process kicks in, in Bihar on Wednesday, chief minister Nitish Kumar is standing at the cusp of history as no incumbent has ever won a fourth term in the Hindi heartland in the last four decades. If Nitish wins a fourth term, which we would know on November 10 on the day of the counting of votes, he will become the first to do so in the Hindi speaking state. Read more
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting hour to be extended by an hour until 6 pm due to COVID-19 except in naxal-hit areas
Announcing the election schedule for the 243-member assembly on September 25, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said that polls will open as usual at 7 am but the voting hour will be extended by one hour until 6 pm, except in the Left Wing Extremism affected areas, so that COVID-19 patients can vote in the last hour of the day. "Bihar assembly polls will be one of the biggest elections globally to be held during prevailing COVID-19 situation," Arora had said.
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Tight security in place for polling; most naxal-hit areas going to polls in the first phase
Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar told PTI-Bhasha that security forces have been deployed in adequate strength at all polling stations and the buildings housing them. The local police has also been used to supplement the paramilitary forces wherever required, he said, adding the services of home guard jawans will also be taken at polling stations for works like maintaining the queue. He said that as a precautionary measure, all security personnel deployed on poll duty have been given a coronavirus kit which has a face mask, gloves, a face shield and sanitisers. He said special security arrangements have been made for the Naxal-affected areas. Most of the state's Naxal-hit areas are going to polls in the first phase, he said. The administration will keep an aerial vigil also and one helicopter will be used for the purpose, he said.
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Polling begins in first phase in 71 seats
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the first phase of Bihar elections 2020. For starters, polling began on Wednesday morning in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place. Of the nearly 2.15 crore electors eligible to exercise the franchise, 1.12 crore are male, 1.01 crore female and 599 are categorised as third gender, according to data provided by the Election Commission. Guidelines have been issued by the Commission for safe conduct of the electoral exercise in the midst of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. These guidelines include lowering the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering of polling hours and extending postal ballot facility for those above 80. Besides, sanitisation of electronic voting machines, wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel and the availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap and water has also to be ensured at polling stations. The candidates in the fray in the first phase include 952 men and 114 women. As many as 33 of the constituencies going to polls in the first phase have been declared as sensitive or hypersensitive constituencies, the poll panel said. It said 31,371 polling stations have been set up in this phase and as many Electronic Voting Machines and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will be used.