Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Bihar Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Alliances and seat-sharing
JD(U)-BJP alliance
JD(U) - 122 seats
BJP- 121 seats
Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) - 7 from JD(U)’s quota
Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) - 11 from BJP’s quota
RJD-led Mahagathbandhan
RJD - 144
Congress - 70
CPI(ML) - 19
CPI - 6
CPI(M) - 4
Other alliances
Among the other alliances are Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) - JAP, ASP, SDP, and BMP; United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) - AIMIM-SJD and BSP-RLSP.
Bihar Assembly Election Results Live Updates: All eyes on key contests
RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who has emerged as a crowd puller during the poll campaigns, is contesting from the Raghopur seat against BJP’s Satish Kumar and LJP’s Rakesh Roshan while brother Tej Pratap Yadav is standing against sitting MLA Raj Kumar Rai in Hasanpur. Here's a look at the key contests this election:
Raghopur
RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav vs BJP’s Satish Kumar vs LJP’s Rakesh Roshan
Hasanpur
RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav vs JD(U)’s MLA Raj Kumar Rai
Bankipur
Congress’ poll debutant Luv Sinha, son of Shatrughan Sinha, vs four-time sitting BJP legislator Nitin Nabin vs Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya vs independent candidate and Oxford University academician Manish Barriarr
Imamganj
Sitting MLA HAM’s Jitan Ram Manjhi vs four-time MLA and veteran Dalit leader RJD’s Uday Narayan Choudhary
Dumraon
JD(U)’s Anjum Ara vs CPI (ML) leader Ajit Kumar Kushwaha vs independent candidate Shivang Vijay Singh
Brahampur
VIP’s Jayraj Chaudhary vs sitting RJD MLA Shambhu Nath Singh Yadav vs LJP’s Hulas Pandey
Govindganj
LJP’s sitting MLA Raju Tiwari vs Congress’ Brajesh Pandey vs BJP’s Sunil Mani Tiwari
Kishanganj
AIMIM’s Kamrul Hoda vs Congress’ Izrahul Hussain vs BJP’s Sweety Singh
Sikti
BJP’s sitting MLA Vijay Mandal vs RJD’s Shatrughan Mandal
Madhepura
Former Madhepura MP and Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) head Pappu Yadav vs JD(U)’s Nikhil Mandal vs RJD’s Chandrasekhar
Bihar Assembly Election Results Live Updates: A look at what exit polls have indicated
The exit polls have indicated a mood for change in the state ruled by Nitish Kumar for 15 years, giving an edge to the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. The pollster Today’s Chanakya -- known for its largely prescient calls (it has got all elections spot-on except Bihar 2015) -- forecast a stunning defeat for the NDA, giving it 55 plus/minus 11 seats, compared to 180 plus/minus 11 seats to the MGB. While other polls said the MGB, comprising RJD, Congress and Left, could get about 120 seats while the NDA, comprising JDU and BJP, could garner 110 seats. The winning alliance will need 122 seats to win in the 243-seat assembly.
Bihar Assembly Election Results Live Updates: A ready reckoner before the counting of votes begins
Haven't followed the Bihar election developments this time? Don't worry, we've got you covered. As we wait for the counting of votes to begin at 8 am, we get you everything you need to know about the 2020 Bihar elections -- from a recap of the campaigns to what exit polls have indicated. Click here for your ready reckoner on the polls.
Good Morning! The big day is finally here. The stage is all set for the results of the 2020 Bihar assembly polls, which are expected to be out today. Will Nitish Kumar, a three-time chief minister, be able to retain his post this time? Or the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan will turn the tide this time? What role would the other alliances and parties play? All eyes remain keenly fixed on the counting of polls, which will eventually answer all these questions on Bihar's mood this election. Stay tuned for all the live updates on the 2020 Bihar election results!