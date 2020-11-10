Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Bihar Assembly Election Results Live Updates: The stage is all set for the counting of votes today for India's first major polls amid COVID-19 which will decide the fate of more than 3,700 candidates who contested for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar. The three-phased elections ended on November 7. The stakes are high for Nitish Kumar, the three-time chief minister, who is seeking a fourth term this time. Kumar's JD(U) has contested the polls in alliance with the BJP against multiple rivals, which include former ally Chirag Paswan. The exit polls, however, have given an edge to the main rival, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, with several projections indicating a comfortable position for the Grand Alliance. The anti-incumbency sentiment and the Nitish government’s handling of COVID-19 are factors that could play a major role this time. While it is to be seen if the BJP, that played largely on Modi’s popularity, delivers to have an NDA government in Bihar yet again.