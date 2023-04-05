English
WATCH | BJP MLA Jivesh Mishra carried out of Bihar assembly by marshals for creating ruckus

Apr 5, 2023 12:58:24 PM IST

BJP MLA Jivesh Mishra was being carried out on the orders of the assembly's speaker for creating a ruckus in the House.

BJP MLA Jivesh Mishra was carried out by marshals on Wednesday amid a causing a heated discussion of the violence during Ram Navami celebrations in parts of Bihar. Mishra was being carried out on the orders of the assembly's speaker for creating a ruckus in the House.

Bihar's agriculture minister Kumar Sarvajeet said that some of the opposition leaders insulted the speaker and called him "shameless". He added that the situation in the state is now peaceful.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said the violence during Ram Navami was caused deliberately. He said it would soon come to light who was behind the violence.
During Ram Navami celebrations, a bomb explosion was heard in  Bihar's Sasaram's, street of Chedilal in Mochitola Mohalla of Nagar Thana area of Sasaram. The administration said that the intensity of the explosion was very low. However, locals who heard the sound, said that it was so loud that women and children panicked.
SHO Santosh Kumar said, "We came to know about a loud sound that was heard by locals, when we went on the spot, we found that sound was related to a firecracker. Apart from that there is nothing else."
A day prior, a bomb blast was reported in Sasaram of Rohtas. According to police, six people were injured during the handling of illegal explosives at a private property in Rohtas, Bihar. This happened as fresh violence was reported at two to three places in Bihar Sharif Saturday night
First Published: Apr 5, 2023 12:51 PM IST
