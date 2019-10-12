Politics
Big relief for Kashmiris as government to resume postpaid mobile phone services from Monday
Updated : October 12, 2019 01:25 PM IST
The services were likely to be resumed on Saturday but a last-minute technical hitch led to deferring of the resumption of services.
The move comes barely days after the Centre issued an advisory opening the Valley for tourists.
Partially fixed-line telephony was resumed in the Valley on August 17, and by September 4 all landlines, numbering nearly 50,000, were declared operational.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more