Bidhuna Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bidhuna Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bidhuna is an assembly constituency in the Auriya district in the Doab region of Uttar Pradesh. The Bidhuna legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bidhuna was won by Vinay Shakya of the BJP. He defeated SP's Dinesh Kumar Verma. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Pramod Kumar. In the 2017 assembly polls, Vinay Shakya garnered 81,905 votes, securing 37.51 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3,910 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.79 percent. The total number of voters in the Bidhuna constituency stands at 3.55 lakh, with 1.95 lakh male voters and 1.61 lakh female voters.