Politics Biden repudiates white supremacy, calls for racial justice Updated : January 21, 2021 08:42 AM IST President Joe Biden issued a rare repudiation of white supremacy and domestic terrorism seen on the rise under his predecessors watch. In his speech, Biden invoked Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation committing to freeing enslaved Africans during the Civil War.