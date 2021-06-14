Biden arrives in Belgium ahead of NATO summit

President Joe Biden has arrived in the capital of Belgium for the upcoming NATO summit, wearing a mask because of the coronavirus as an honour guard and trumpeters greeted him. The US president wrapped up a three-day meeting for the Group of Seven nations on Sunday and after a tea with Queen Elizabeth II flew to Brussels for the NATO meeting scheduled to begin Monday.

Biden says that a strong NATO partnership is vital for maintaining US national security for the remainder of the century. Cyber defence and climate change are among the topics being discussed at the summit.