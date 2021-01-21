Politics Biden announces return to global climate accord, new curbs on US oil industry Updated : January 21, 2021 07:47 AM IST U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced America's return to the international Paris Agreement to fight climate change. The announcements also included a sweeping order to review all of former President Donald Trump's actions weakening climate change protections. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply