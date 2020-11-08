  • SENSEX
Biden administration likely to provide US citizenship to over 500,000 Indians

Updated : November 08, 2020 12:28 PM IST

Employment-based visas, also known as green cards, allow migrants to gain lawful permanent residence in the US in order to engage in skilled work.
The Biden administration will support family-based immigration and preserve family unification as a core principle of the US' immigration system.
He will end workplace raids and protect other sensitive locations from immigration enforcement actions.
