India Biden administration likely to provide US citizenship to over 500,000 Indians Updated : November 08, 2020 12:28 PM IST Employment-based visas, also known as green cards, allow migrants to gain lawful permanent residence in the US in order to engage in skilled work. The Biden administration will support family-based immigration and preserve family unification as a core principle of the US' immigration system. He will end workplace raids and protect other sensitive locations from immigration enforcement actions. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.