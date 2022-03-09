Bicholim Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bicholim Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bicholim is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.

The Bicholim legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Bicholim was won by Rajesh Patnekar of the BJP. He defeated MAG's Naresh Sawal. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by IND's Naresh Rajaram Sawal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajesh Patnekar garnered 10654 votes, securing 45.71 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 666 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.86 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bicholim constituency stands at 27451 with 13564 male voters and 13887 female voters.

The Bicholim constituency has a literacy level of 89.57 percent.