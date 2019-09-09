Politics
Haryana assembly polls: Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Mayawati meeting adds to speculation about Congress-BSP alliance
Updated : September 09, 2019 11:39 AM IST
The meeting between Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and BSP chief Mayawati lasted for over half an hour on Sunday night.
The meeting also saw the presence of newly-appointed state Congress President Kumari Selja, too.
Mayawati withdrew from the pre-poll alliance last week with the INLD's breakaway faction Jannayak Janata Party, led by Dushyant Chautala, the grandson of OP Chautala.
