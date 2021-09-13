Bhupendra Patel to take oath as 17th Gujarat chief minister today

Ghatlodia MLA Bhupendra Patel will take oath as Gujarat chief minister on Monday, two days after Vijay Rupani's vacated the post, a year ahead of the Assembly polls.

Patel (59) was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader on Sunday. He will be sworn in as the state's 17th chief minister at 2.20 pm, an official said.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Sunday invited Patel to take oath as the chief minister. "The new leader of BJP's Legislature Party Bhupendrabhai Patel presented a proposal to form the government under his leadership. Accepting the proposal, he was invited to take oath as CM on September 13 at 2.20 pm," tweeted the Governor.

Born in Ahmedabad, Patel is an MLA from the Ghatlodia seat, previously held by the former chief minister and now Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. He won the seat by over 1.17 lakh votes in 2017, the highest margin in that poll. Ghatlodia is part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah

He holds a diploma in civil engineering and has served as Ahmedabad municipal councillor and as the chairperson of the Standing Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. He is also a trustee at Patidar organisations Sardardham and Vishwa Umiya Foundation.

With state elections scheduled in December 2022, the BJP is banking on Bhupendra Patel, a Patidar, to lead the party. In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP won 99 of the 182 seats and Congress got 77.

With inputs from PTI