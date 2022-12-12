Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM for 2nd time — A look at his cabinet

Gujarat: Kanubhai Mohan Lal Desai, Rishikesh Ganeshbhai Patel, Chandan Singh Rajput take oath as cabinet ministers.

Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday. He grabbed the CM post for the second time after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in the state in a historic win. The BJP had crossed the majority mark in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 and emerged victorious on 156 of 182 assembly House.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering and bows before them at the swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and his cabinet ministers in Gandhinagar. BJP registered a landslide victory in the state election, winning 156 of the 182 seats. pic.twitter.com/9cnW5bmuLK— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

Apart from Bhupendra Patel, around 15 other cabinet ministers and Minister of State were sworn in during the ceremony. These include:

Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai:

Kanubhai Desai won the Pardi seat by with over 1.2 lakh votes. He outperformed Congress’s Hemant Manubhai Desai by 37,311 votes. Desai was earlier the former finance minister of Gujarat.

Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel: He was the minister of Health and Family Welfare of Gujarat. He was incharge of the health portfolio during the COVID pandemic. Patel won the Visnagar seat, defeating Congress’s Kirit Patel.

Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput: Balwantsinh Rajput won the Sidhpur assembly constituency after defeating Chandanji Thakor of Congress, and Mahendra Rajput of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Rajput had resigned from the Congress in July 2017.

Raghvajibhai Hansrajbhai Patel: He was the agriculture minister in the outgoing Bhupendra Patel government. He retained his Jamnagar Rural seat, defeating the AAP's Prakash Donga by 47,500 votes.

Parsottam Solanki: He is a five-time MLA and won the Bhavnagar Rural constituency in Saurashtra region. He has been winning the Koli community-dominated seat with comfortable margins.

Kunwar Ji Mohanbhai Bavaliya: He is the former Minister Of Water Supply. He had switched to the BJP from the Congress in 2018. Bavaliya won the Jasdan Assembly constituency, defeated his one-time prodigy Bholabhai Gohil.

Harsh Sanghavi: Sanghavi has been winning from Majura since 2012. He has held the all-important home portfolio as MoS in the outgoing Bhupendra Patel government. He was also given charge of the revenue portfolio.

BJP leaders Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma take oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet. pic.twitter.com/IYzM8sHPWy — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

Bhanu ben Babaria: Babariya won Rajkot Rural for the third time this election year. She is a sitting corporator in Rajkot Municipal Corporation. Babaria was elected from the SC seat in 2007 and 2012. She was then dropped and spent four years on sidelines, News 18 reported.

Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai Dindor: He won the Santrampur seat after defeating Congress's Gendalbhai Motibhai Damor by 15,577 votes. He retained the Santrampur seat after winning it in 2017.

Bachubhai Khabad: Khabad the Devgadbariya constituency beating AAP’s Vakhala Bharatsinh Pratapbhai by over 44,000 vote. He has been holding the seat since 2012.

Jagdish Vishwakarma: He was the minister of industries in the previous government. He was given an additional roads and buildings portfolio when Purnesh Modi was relieved of it. He won the Nikol constituency of Ahmedabad city, defeating Congress’s Ranjitsinh Barad.

Mukesh Patel: Mukesh Patel won the key Mehsana constituencies, fighting against Bhagat Patel of the Congress and PK Patel of the AAP. The BJP has kept hold of the Mehsana seat for the most part since 1990.

Bhikhusinhji Chatursinhji Parmar: Arvalli Bhikhubhai Parmar won the Modasa constituency that was held by the Congress after he lost elections to the seat in 2017. Parmar defeated Rajendrasinh Thakor of the Congress who held the seat since 2012.

Praful Pansheriya: Panseria won the Kamrej seat while contesting against prominent faces of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS). Panseria won the seat with a vote margin of 74,697.

Kunwarji Halpati: He won the Mandvi seat and had previously emerged victorious on the the same Mandvi Assembly seat in 2007 on a Congress ticket. He had joined the BJP in 2012.

Nareshbhai Maganbhai Patel: He won the Gandevi, defeating Ashokbhai Lallubhai Patel (Karate) of the Congress by 93,166 votes.

(With input from News 18)