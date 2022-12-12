Bhupendra Patel oath ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi to arrive for the event, 20 ministers likely to take oath

Gujarat: 40 newly-elected MLAs facing criminal cases, says ADR
As many as 40 newly-elected MLAs in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly have criminal cases pending against them as per their election affidavits, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the Gujarat Election Watch.
Of these 40 MLAs, 29 members (16 per cent of a total 182) are facing serious criminal cases, such as the attempt to murder and rape, the ADR analysis showed. Among the 29 members, 20 belong to BJP, four to Congress, two are from Aam Aadmi Party, two are Independents, and one is from Samajwadi Party. (Inputs from PTI)
Sarbananda Sonowal thanks 'people of Gujarat for giving immense support'
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said: "I want to thank the people of Gujarat for giving immense support to BJP. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has created history. I also want to thank each and every BJP worker."
A profile | Bhupendrabhai Patel, the face that led BJP to a historic win
Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel, who is swearing in today (12, December) as the chief minister of the 15th Gujarat Assembly -- his second term as head of the government--, though a new name and face in the state politics, made two records in a series. He was the first first-time member of the legislative assembly to become the state chief minister in 2021, and the first state leader to lead BJP to a historic win of 156 seats out of the total 182 seats in the 2022 assembly election to set in his sequential second term as chief minister. Click here to read more
Explained: How AAP troubled the BJP and was a thorn for the Congress in Gujarat
The BJP swept the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022, breaking its own record by winning 156 seats in the 182-member House and retaining power for the seventh consecutive term. However, it saw a new opponent rise in Gujarat in the form of the AAP which managed to win five seats and also secure the required vote share to now be christened a national party. In this year's Gujarat election, the number of votes bagged by the AAP constituted nearly 13 percent of the total vote share. The BJP's vote share was slightly above 52 percent, while the Congress's was nearly 27 percent.
Why Bhupendra Patel is BJP's ideal choice
Bhupendra Patel seemed like a near-ideal choice to the BJP to replace former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. According to reports wuoted by News 18, Patel has an unblemished image, and most importantly, he was the youngest candidate for the position. BJP leaders in New Delhi were quoted as saying by India Today that because he brought no baggage to the position, he would be ‘much easier to control and appease Patidar satraps through the party high command’. “A leader with a clean slate has an advantage. It aids in power balancing,” a Delhi leader was quoted as saying.
A brief about Bhupendra Patel
Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on September 13, 2021. Patel was sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on September 13, 2021. He was first elected as BJP legislative party leader on September 12, 2021. He began his political journey as a member of Memnagar municipality and got elected as MLA from the Ghatlodia constituency (Ahmedabad) in the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections.
How BJP fared in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
The BJP swept the Gujarat Assembly election winning a whopping 156 seats, which is the highest number of seats any party has won after the formation of the state in the year 1960. The BJP's seventh consecutive Assembly poll win in Gujarat is its biggest since the founding of this state in 1960. Read more here
Bhupendra Patel to take oath today
Bhupendra Patel will be administered the oath as the 18th Chief Minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar at 2 pm. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-led states. According to ANI sources, about 20 cabinet ministers will also take oath on the same day, along with Bhupendra Patel and will take charge of their respective offices, the very next day.