Bhupendra Patel oath ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi to arrive for the event, 20 ministers likely to take oath

A brief about Bhupendra Patel
Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on September 13, 2021. Patel was sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on September 13, 2021. He was first elected as BJP legislative party leader on September 12, 2021. He began his political journey as a member of Memnagar municipality and got elected as MLA from the Ghatlodia constituency (Ahmedabad) in the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections.
How BJP fared in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
The BJP swept the Gujarat Assembly election winning a whopping 156 seats, which is the highest number of seats any party has won after the formation of the state in the year 1960. The BJP's seventh consecutive Assembly poll win in Gujarat is its biggest since the founding of this state in 1960. Read more here
Bhupendra Patel to take oath today
Bhupendra Patel will be administered the oath as the 18th Chief Minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar at 2 pm. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-led states. According to ANI sources, about 20 cabinet ministers will also take oath on the same day, along with Bhupendra Patel and will take charge of their respective offices, the very next day.