politics News

Bhupendra Patel oath ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi to arrive for the event, 20 ministers likely to take oath

Bhupendra Patel oath ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi to arrive for the event, 20 ministers likely to take oath

Bhupendra Patel oath ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi to arrive for the event, 20 ministers likely to take oath
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Dec 12, 2022 9:09 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Bhupendra Patel Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar on Monday. He will be sworn in the presence of top ministers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Other 20 ministers are also likely to take oath. The BJP marked a landslide victory in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 by winning 156 of the total 182 seats. The Congress was decimated as its tally went below 20, while the Aam Aadmi Party, a new entrant in Gujarat politics, won five seats.

Live Updates

A brief about Bhupendra Patel 

Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on September 13, 2021. Patel was sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on September 13, 2021. He was first elected as BJP legislative party leader on September 12, 2021. He began his political journey as a member of Memnagar municipality and got elected as MLA from the Ghatlodia constituency (Ahmedabad) in the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections.

Dec 12, 2022 9:09 AM

How BJP fared in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

The BJP swept the Gujarat Assembly election winning a whopping 156 seats, which is the highest number of seats any party has won after the formation of the state in the year 1960. The BJP's seventh consecutive Assembly poll win in Gujarat is its biggest since the founding of this state in 1960. Read more here

Dec 12, 2022 8:51 AM

Bhupendra Patel to take oath today

Bhupendra Patel will be administered the oath as the 18th Chief Minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar at 2 pm. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-led states. According to ANI sources, about 20 cabinet ministers will also take oath on the same day, along with Bhupendra Patel and will take charge of their respective offices, the very next day. 

Dec 12, 2022 8:50 AM