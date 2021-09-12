Bhupendra Patel named new chief minister of Gujarat

Bhupendra Patel is the new chief minister of Gujarat. The development comes a day after Vijay Rupani resigned from the Chief Minister's post just a year ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Patel is the MLA from Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad. He is the 17th chief minister of Gujarat

It is not clear what prompted the development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, where elections to the 182-member Assembly are due in December 2022.

Two observers -- (Union ministers) Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Joshi -- appointed by the BJP's parliamentary board reached Gujarat on Sunday to hold meetings with the party MLAs and other senior state leaders to appoint the new chief minister. They met with state BJP president CR Paatil and others.

Rupani has become the fourth BJP leader to resign from the chief ministership as in recent months. Three Chief Ministers from two BJP-led states had resigned from the post which resulted in a major political crisis in the party.

The copy will be updated soon.