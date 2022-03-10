Bhucho Mandi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bhucho Mandi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bhucho Mandi is an assembly constituency in the Bathinda district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Bhucho Mandi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Bhucho Mandi was won by Pritam Singh Kotbhai of the INC. He defeated AAP's Jagsir Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Ajaib Singh Bhatti.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pritam Singh Kotbhai garnered 51605 votes, securing 34.04 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 645 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.43 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bhucho Mandi constituency stands at 1,84,785 with 87,851 male voters and 96,931 female voters.

The Bhucho Mandi constituency has a literacy level of 68.3 percent.