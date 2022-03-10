Bhongaon Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bhongaon Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bhongaon is an Assembly constituency in the Mainpuri district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Bhongaon Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bhongaon was won by Ram Naresh Agnihotri of the BJP. He defeated SP's Alok Kumar.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Ram Naresh Agnihotri garnered 92,697 votes, securing 47.36 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 20,297 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.37 percent.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Alok Kumar.