Bholath Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bholath Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Bholath Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Bholath constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Bholath is an assembly constituency in the Kapurthala district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.
The Bholath legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Bholath was won by Sukhpal Singh Khaira of the AAP. He defeated SAD's Yuvraj Bhupinder Singh.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Bibi Jagir Kaur.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Sukhpal Singh Khaira garnered 48,873 votes, securing 49.9 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 8,202 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.37 percent.
The total number of voters in the Bholath constituency stands at 1,36,413 with 67,079 male voters and 69,333 female voters.
The Bholath constituency has a literacy level of 70 percent.
