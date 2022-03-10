0

  Bhojpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bhojpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bhojpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bhojpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Bhojpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of the Bhojpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates and vote margin news.

Bhojpur is an assembly constituency in the Farrukhabad district of the Doab region of Uttar Pradesh.
The Bhojpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bhojpur was won by Nagendra Singh Rathore of the BJP. He defeated SP's Arshad Jamal Siddiqui.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Jamaluddin Siddiqui.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Nagendra Singh Rathore garnered 93,673 votes, securing 49.9 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 34,877 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 18.58 percent.
The total number of voters in the Bhojpur constituency stands at 3.07 lakh, with 1.68 lakh male voters and 1.40 lakh female voters.
