Bhojipura Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bhojipura Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bhojipura is an Assembly constituency in the Bareilly district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Bhojipura legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bhojipura was won by Bahoran Lal Maurya of the BJP. He defeated SP's Shazil Islam Ansari.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by IEMC's Shazil Islam.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Bahoran Lal Maurya garnered 1,00,381 votes, securing 42.07 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 27,764 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.63 percent.