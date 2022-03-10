Bhognipur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bhognipur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bhognipur is an assembly constituency in the Kanpur Dehat district of the Doab region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bhognipur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Jalaun Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bhognipur was won by Vinod Kumar Katiyar of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Dharmpal Singh Bhadauria.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Yogendra Pal Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Vinod Kumar Katiyar garnered 71,466 votes, securing 33.6 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 19,005 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.94 percent.