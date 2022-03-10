Bhoa Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bhoa Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Bhoa is an assembly constituency in the Pathankot district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.

The Bhoa legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Bhoa was won by Joginder Pal of the INC. He defeated BJP's Seema Kumari.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Seema Kumari.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Joginder Pal garnered 67,865 votes, securing 51.77 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 27496 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 20.97 percent.The total number of voters in the Bhoa constituency stands at 1,82,915 with 85,988 male voters and 96,927 female voters.

The Bhoa constituency has a literacy level of 83.94 percent, higher than the state average of 75.84 percent.