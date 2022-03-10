0

Bhinga Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bhinga Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Bhinga Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Bhinga constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Bhinga is an assembly constituency in the Shrawasti district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .
The Bhinga legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bhinga was won by Mohammad Aslam of the BSP.
He defeated BJP's Alekshendra Kant Singh.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Indrani Devi.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Mohammad Aslam garnered 76040 votes, securing 33.71 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 6090 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.7 percent.
The total number of voters in the Bhinga constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
 
