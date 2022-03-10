0

BHEL Ranipur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check BHEL Ranipur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

BHEL Ranipur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of BHEL Ranipur constituency of Uttarakhand including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

BHEL Ranipur is an assembly constituency in the Haridwar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.
The BHEL Ranipur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, BHEL Ranipur was won by Adesh Chauhan of the BJP. He defeated INC's Ambrish Kumar.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Adesh Chauhan.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Adesh Chauhan garnered 56,644 votes, securing 54.56 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 22,240 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 21.42 percent.
The total number of voters in the BHEL Ranipur constituency stands at 1,63,883 with 86,710 male voters and 77,156 female voters.
