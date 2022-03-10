Bhatpar Rani Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bhatpar Rani Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bhatpar Rani is an assembly constituency in the Deoria district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bhatpar Rani legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Salempur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bhatpar Rani was won by Ashutosh of the SP. He defeated BJP's Jaynath Kushwaha Urf Guddan. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Kameshwar.In the 2017 assembly polls, Ashutosh garnered 61862 votes, securing 34.09 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 11097 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.12 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bhatpar Rani constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Bhatpar Rani constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.