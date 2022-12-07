Bharuch Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bharuch Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Bharuch constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Bharuch is an assembly constituency in the Bharuch district in the South region of Gujarat. The Bharuch legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the general caste category and falls in the Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Bharuch was won by Patel Dushyantbhai Rajneekant of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Dushyantbhai defeated Congress candidate Patel Jayeshbhai Ambalal.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections also, the seat was held by BJP's Dushyantbhai Rajnikant Patel.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Patel Dushyantbhai garnered 99,699 votes, securing 57.51 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 33,099 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.2 percent.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 23.99% 2017 BJP 19.2% 2022 TBA TBA

The total number of voters in the Bharuch constituency stands at 2,93,475 with 1,49,805 male and 1,43,648 female voters.

The Bharuch constituency has a literacy level of 81.51 percent.