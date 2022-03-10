  • Business News>
Bharthana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bharthana Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Bharthana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of the Bharthana constituency of Uttar Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates and vote margin news.

Bharthana is an assembly constituency in the Etawah district of the Doab region of Uttar Pradesh.
The Bharthana legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Etawah Lok Sabha constituency.
Click here to track Bharthana election results LIVE
n the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bharthana was won by Savitri Katheria of the BJP. He defeated SP's Kamlesh Kumar Katheria.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Sukh Devi Verma.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Savitri Katheria garnered 82,005 votes, securing 35.63 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1,968 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.86 percent.
The total number of voters in the Bharthana constituency stands at 3.90 lakh, with 2.15 lakh male voters and 1.75 lakh female voters.
