India proposes three bills to revamp British-era criminal laws — here are the details

Home Minister Amit Shah says provision of sedition offences will be completely repealed in the new bill replacing IPC. The Centre to introduce provision of capital punishment in mob lynching cases, he says.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act. Today is the last day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 will be established in place of the Indian Penal Code, 1860; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha, 2023 will replace the Criminal Procedure Act, 1898; and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 will replace the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. These Bills will be sent to a parliamentary panel for further scrutiny.

"The laws that will be repealed... the focus of those law was to protect and strengthen the British administration, the idea was to punish and not to give justice. The new three laws will bring the spirit to protect the rights of the Indian citizen," he said.

Here are key highlights of the new Bills:

- The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 is to consolidate and amend the provisions relating to offences and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

- The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 is to consolidate and amend the law relating to Criminal Procedure and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

- The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 is to consolidate and to provide for general rules and principles of evidence for fair trial.

- Home Minister Amit Shah says provision of sedition offences will be completely repealed in the new bill replacing IPC.

- The Centre to introduce provision of capital punishment in mob lynching cases, says Shah.

- Shah assures the House that these bills will transform the criminal justice system. "I am about to send these bills to the standing committee. Crime against women and children was given 302nd position (in prevalent laws) despite that no other crime can be more heinous. We are changing this approach, and the first chapter will now be crime against women and children," adds Shah.

- Under this Bill, the government has set the goal that the conviction ratio has to be taken above 90%. As per the Bill, the Sections which provide for seven years or a greater jail term, under all those cases forensic team's visit to the crime scene will be made compulsory, says Shah.