What is Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill which will replace CrPC

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023, will consolidate and amend the law relating to criminal procedure. The new bill repeals nine provisions of the CrPC, proposes amendments to 107 provisions and introduces nine new sections.

Three new bills to revamp India’s criminal laws were introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Indian Evidence Act, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be replaced by the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 respectively, Shah proposed.

The Home Minister said that the proposed bills will focus on justice instead of punishment.

The government had announced its intention to revamp the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act earlier this year. Minister of State for Home, Ajay Kumar Mishra, had also stated the government's intent in the Lok Sabha earlier. The proposed bills have been sent to a parliamentary panel for further scrutiny.

Key provisions in Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita bill, 2023

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023, will consolidate and amend the law relating to criminal procedure. The draft legislation provides for the use of technology and forensic sciences in matters of investigating a crime, lodging of information, sending summons etc. through electronic communication.

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill repeals nine provisions of the CrPC, proposes amendments to 107 provisions and introduces nine new sections, according to LiveLaw. The Bill contains a total of 533 Sections while in the existing CrPC 1973 there are 484 sections.

The draft calls for specific timelines for time-bound investigations, trials and judgements. The Bill provides for admissibility of digital or electronic record as evidence, which shall have the same legal validity and enforceability as a paper record.

The legislation adopts a citizen centric approach for supply of a first information report and informs victims about the progress of the case, including by digital means. Trials will be facilitated via video conferencing. The Bill also expands the scope of secondary evidence.

If a case with a punishment of over seven years is to be withdrawn, the victim will be given a chance of being heard before the process is initiated. Summary trial has been proposed for petty offences.

Regarding ‘Zero FIR’, the Bill proposes that citizens can lodge an FIR at any police station irrespective of jurisdiction limits and the FIR must be transferred within 15 days to the police station having jurisdiction over the place of crime.

Revamping criminal procedure with progress in technology

The draft legislation falls in line with the government’s Digital India initiative. The idea of Digital India will be given a boost with the implantation of digitisation of the judicial process. The proposed idea that electronic evidence will be considered equal to physical records could help the government disperse justice easily. The timelines for the investigation and processing of cases will ensure speedy delivery of justice.

The Bill paves the way for complete digital process from registering of FIR to filing of chargesheet, trial and delivery of judgement. The Bill also proposes hearing in courts, cross examination and appeal through video conferencing.