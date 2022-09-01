By CNBCTV18.com

The Indian National Congress’ 150-day, 3,500-km ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ starts on September 7. The aim of the yatra, which begins from Kanyakumari the southernmost point on mainland India, is to discuss national issues like inflation, unemployment, social tensions and threats to democracy.

Those looking to participate can register themselves on the website bharatjodoyatra.in by giving their name, phone number and email address. People can also receive updates about the yatra by registering on the website.

The yatra will move through Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra will visit Kochi and Palakkad in Kerala, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Mysore and Bellary in Karnataka, Alur in Andhra Pradesh, Vikarabad in Telangana, Nanded and Jalgaon Jamod in Maharashtra, Indore and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Kota, Dausa, and Alwar in Rajasthan, Bulandshahar in UP, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu and finally coming to an end in Srinagar.

Apart from over 50 Congress leaders, civil society members and other political members, the yatra will see many participants. According to Digvijay Singh, the chief strategist for the yatra, there will be three kinds of participants in the yatra. Bharat Yatris are those participants who will be present throughout the journey while Atithi Yatris and Pradesh Yatris are only going to be present through some states.

“At one point, at least 300 people will be present in the yatra,” Singh said.

A logo, tagline, pamphlet and website have also been launched for the yatra by Congress. The slogan for the yatra is ‘mile kadam, jude vatan’ (walk together, unite the country).