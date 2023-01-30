Bharat Jodo Yatra: Grand finale of Rahul Gandhi led Congress' march at Srinagar

In a display of unity to commemorate the conclusion of Rahul Gandhi's foot march, representatives of numerous national and regional parties endured snowfall and bitter cold to join the stage with Congress leaders.

The ambitious foot march by Congress came to a conclusion after travelling over 4,000 kilometres over almost five months, with a closing function conducted on Monday, January 30, in Srinagar in the bitter cold and searing snow.

At the finale ceremony, several national and regional party leaders endured the snow and bitter cold to join the stage with Congress leaders in a show of unity to commemorate the end of the march. However, empty chairs could be spotted around the venue.

For the grand finale of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress reportedly invited 21 "like-minded" opposition parties, but several significant parties, including the TMC, have given it a miss.

After unfurling the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi spoke on the eve of the Yatra’s finale, where he said that the march got a tremendous response and love from people and "will have an impact on Indian polity, but what it will be, I can’t tell right now."

Here are some reactions from the final event.

People of J&K didn't give me a grenade but only love: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's speech cut short due to snow

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attended the Bharat Jodo Yatra's closing ceremony in the midst of a blinding snowstorm in Srinagar. He apparently had to end his address early because of the intense snowfall.'

Priyanka Gandhi braves heavy snowfall at Yatra’s finale event

Mehbooba Mufti, the head of the PDP, and Omar Abdullah, the leader of the NC, were among the politicians who attended the Bharat Jodo Yatra's finale in Srinagar.

Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah, while addressing the event, said, "It has been a very successful yatra. Nation needed this. It has proven that there are people who like BJP & there are people who want a new Govt except BJP, who want harmony and want to live in peace and love with each other -something which the BJP can’t give."

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also addressed the event and said, “Rahul, you said you’ve come to Kashmir your home. It’s your home. I hope what the Godse ideology snatched from J&K, from this nation will be restored. Gandhi ji said he can see a ray of hope in J&K. Today, nation can see a ray of hope in Rahul Gandhi."

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva and BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav also attended the concluding event of the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, J&K.