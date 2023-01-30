Bharat Jodo Yatra: Grand finale of Rahul Gandhi led Congress' march at Srinagar

In a display of unity to commemorate the conclusion of Rahul Gandhi's foot march, representatives of numerous national and regional parties endured snowfall and bitter cold to join the stage with Congress leaders.
The ambitious foot march by Congress came to a conclusion after travelling over 4,000 kilometres over almost five months, with a closing function conducted on Monday, January 30, in Srinagar in the bitter cold and searing snow.
At the finale ceremony, several national and regional party leaders endured the snow and bitter cold to join the stage with Congress leaders in a show of unity to commemorate the end of the march. However, empty chairs could be spotted around the venue.
For the grand finale of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress reportedly invited 21 "like-minded" opposition parties, but several significant parties, including the TMC, have given it a miss.
After unfurling the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi spoke on the eve of the Yatra’s finale, where he said that the march got a tremendous response and love from people and "will have an impact on Indian polity, but what it will be, I can’t tell right now."