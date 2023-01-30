Bharat Jodo Yatra: Grand finale of Rahul Gandhi led Congress' march at Srinagar

In a display of unity to commemorate the conclusion of Rahul Gandhi's foot march, representatives of numerous national and regional parties endured snowfall and bitter cold to join the stage with Congress leaders.

The ambitious foot march by Congress came to a conclusion after travelling over 4,000 kilometres over almost five months, with a closing function conducted on Monday, January 30, in Srinagar in the bitter cold and searing snow.

At the finale ceremony, several national and regional party leaders endured the snow and bitter cold to join the stage with Congress leaders in a show of unity to commemorate the end of the march. However, empty chairs could be spotted around the venue.

For the grand finale of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress reportedly invited 21 "like-minded" opposition parties, but several significant parties, including the TMC, have given it a miss.

After unfurling the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi spoke on the eve of the Yatra’s finale, where he said that the march got a tremendous response and love from people and "will have an impact on Indian polity, but what it will be, I can’t tell right now."

Here are some reactions from the final event.

People of J&K didn't give me a grenade but only love: Rahul Gandhi

Security people had told me to go to Kashmir in a vehicle & not on foot. 3-4 days back, admin told me that if I go on foot, grenade would be hurled at me...I thought to give an opportunity to those who hate me, to change colour of my white t-shirt to red: Rahul Gandhi,in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/1GH6LmSQ3k — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

My family taught me, and Gandhi ji taught me to live fearlessly, otherwise, that is not living. But it happened just as I expected, the people of J&K didn't give me a grenade but only love: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in Srinagar, J&K pic.twitter.com/IPKKyY8WUu — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

#WATCH | Srinagar:Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "...Four children came to me. They were beggars&had no clothes on...I hugged them...They were cold&shivering. Maybe they didn't have food. I thought that if they're not wearing jackets or sweaters, I too shouldn't wear the same..." pic.twitter.com/Mo81yWMvho — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's speech cut short due to snow

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attended the Bharat Jodo Yatra's closing ceremony in the midst of a blinding snowstorm in Srinagar. He apparently had to end his address early because of the intense snowfall.'

Priyanka Gandhi braves heavy snowfall at Yatra’s finale event

My brother walked for 4-5 months from Kanniyakumari. Wherever they went, people came out for them. Why? Because there still remains a passion in this country-for the county, for this land, for its diversity that resides in hearts of all Indians: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/lvHcZAJQma — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

Mehbooba Mufti, the head of the PDP, and Omar Abdullah, the leader of the NC, were among the politicians who attended the Bharat Jodo Yatra's finale in Srinagar.

Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah, while addressing the event, said, "It has been a very successful yatra. Nation needed this. It has proven that there are people who like BJP & there are people who want a new Govt except BJP, who want harmony and want to live in peace and love with each other -something which the BJP can’t give."

It has been a very successful yatra. Nation needed this. It has proven that there are people who like BJP & there are people who want a new Govt except BJP, who want harmony&want to live in peace&love with each other -something which the BJP can't give: Omar Abdullah, in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/hrRULCofII — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also addressed the event and said, “Rahul, you said you’ve come to Kashmir your home. It’s your home. I hope what the Godse ideology snatched from J&K, from this nation will be restored. Gandhi ji said he can see a ray of hope in J&K. Today, nation can see a ray of hope in Rahul Gandhi."

Rahul, you said you've come to Kashmir your home. It's your home. I hope what the Godse ideology snatched from J&K, from this nation will be restored. Gandhi ji said he can see a ray of hope in J&K. Today, nation can see a ray of hope in Rahul Gandhi: Mehbooba Mufti, in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/OpYIIqQGcg — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva and BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav also attended the concluding event of the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, J&K.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva and BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav also attend the concluding event of Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, J&K. pic.twitter.com/4E3OxrT3TB — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023