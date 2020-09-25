India Bharat Bandh today: Protests intensify against farm Bills; roads blocked, trains halted across states Updated : September 25, 2020 04:56 PM IST As many as 31 farmer organizations called for a Bharat Bandh, to protest against the agriculture reform laws. Farmers took to the streets in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.