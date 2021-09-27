Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Parts of Delhi witness traffic snarls due to road closures, diversions

Bharat Bandh LIVE updates:

Several protests and sit-in dharnas from a few states across India have been reported on Monday in the wake of Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the Centre's three agri laws. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation, had earlier appealed to the people to join the bandh.

Many non-NDA parties have extended support to the nationwide 10-hour strike on Monday called by farmers protesting against the three agri laws under the aegis of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

The bandh will be held from 6 am to 4 pm during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country, the SKM had said.

The government and farmer unions have held 11 rounds of talks so far, the last being on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the farmers' protest.

Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during a tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26.

The three laws — The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 — were passed by Parliament in September last year.

Farmer groups have alleged that these laws will end the 'mandi' and the MSP procurement systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced and asserted that these steps will help increase farmers' income.

Bharat Bandh: Rahul Gandhi voices support for farmers, slams govt as exploitative

The Congress on Monday expressed strong support for the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying the farmers' nonviolent 'satyagraha' is still resolute which the "exploitative" government does not like. The Congress has asked its workers, state unit chiefs and heads of frontal organisations to take part in the Bandh called by farmer unions to protest against the Centre's three agri laws.

Bharat Bandh: Left activists block roads, rail in Bengal

Left activists blocked roads and railway tracks across West Bengal on Monday in support of the Bharat Bandh, while normal life remained largely unaffected in the state. Markets and shops were opened as usual, while public transport operated almost normally, except for a few hitches.

Parts of the national capital witnessed traffic snarls on Monday morning as police closed some key roads to prevent any untoward incident during the Bharat Bandh called by farm unions against the Centre's three farm laws. The Delhi Police has increased security checks at its border points which led to the slowing down of traffic and it informed commuters about road closures and traffic snarls on Twitter.

The dual carriageway at the Ghazipur border was closed for traffic by Delhi Police which informed commuters about road closures and traffic snarls on Twitter. Due to the blocking of National Highway 24 and 9 by protesters, commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan can take an alternate route for Ghaziabad i.e. Vikas Marg for Ghaziabad and for Noida via DND, the traffic police said on Twitter. The Ghazipur border is closed for traffic from both sides due to farmers' protests. Commuters wishing to commute to and fro between UP and Delhi may use the DND flyway, Vikas Marg, Signature bridge, and Wazirabad road. Traffic on NH 24 and 9 is being diverted towards Maharajpur, Apsara and Bhopura borders, it said in a tweet.

Security was beefed up on the borders of Ghaziabad and Noida with Delhi while traffic movement on some key routes was hit on Monday morning due to the Bharat Bandh called by a section of farmers against the Centre's three agri laws. The Ghaziabad Police closed a national highway that connects Ghaziabad and Nizamuddin in Delhi. At the UP Gate, which is also the protest site of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) since November last year, police have put up barricades on the highway to check vehicles. Nobody is allowed to travel from this route between Delhi and Ghaziabad due to the Bharat Bandh call, Superintendent of police (second) Gyanendra Singh told PTI. Apart from UP Gate at Ghazipur border, all three borders between Delhi and Ghaziabad — Ananad Vihar, Dilshad Garden-Apsara Cinema, and Tulsi Niketan — are open, the SP said.

Andhra Pradesh: Left parties protest in front of Vijayawada bus station to observe Bharat Bandh today against 3 farm laws. It's a national protest against policies of the central govt. Farmers are protesting since the last 10 months against the 3 farm laws: P Madhu, State Secy, CPI (M).

Expressing support for protesting farmers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the farmers' non-violent 'satyagraha' is still resolute but the "exploitative" government does not like this and that is why a 'Bharat Bandh' has been called. The Congress has asked its workers, state unit chiefs and heads of frontal organisations to take part in the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions to protest against the Centre's three agri laws.

Posting rhyming lines in Hindi on Twitter, Gandhi said, "Kisano ka ahimsak satyagraha aaj bhi akhand hai, lekin shoshankar sarkar ko ye nahi pasand hai, isliye aaj Bharat Bandh hai (Farmers' non-violent satyagraha is resolute even today, but the exploitative government does not like this and that's why it is Bharat Bandh today)." Gandhi used the hashtag 'IStandWithFarmers' with his tweet.

The Delhi Police has beefed up security in border areas of the national capital in view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the Centre's three agri laws on Monday. A senior police officer said adequate security arrangements have been made to maintain the law and order situation and prevent any untoward incident in the national capital during the bandh. Patrolling has been intensified, extra personnel have been deployed at the pickets especially across the border areas and every vehicle entering the national capital is being thoroughly checked, according to the police.

